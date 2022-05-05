Brokerages Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) PT at $57.09

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE TDC opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49. Teradata has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $59.38.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,408. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 24.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

