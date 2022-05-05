Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Bruker worth $26,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,290,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,996,000 after acquiring an additional 325,033 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,110,000 after acquiring an additional 159,551 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,001,000 after buying an additional 451,147 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,736,000 after buying an additional 583,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,168,000 after buying an additional 288,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.83. 53,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,149. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.97. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

