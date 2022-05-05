Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.24 and its 200-day moving average is $225.81. The firm has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

