Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,544. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.