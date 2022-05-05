Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MMM stock traded down $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,544. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.
In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.73.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
