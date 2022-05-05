Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,738 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 222,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,914,000 after acquiring an additional 117,809 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 74,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,709. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

