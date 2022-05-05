Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $5.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

VV stock traded down $5.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,970. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.53. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $186.00 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

