Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 4,252 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,648. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $33.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.17.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

