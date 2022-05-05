Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 971 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 881,698 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,938,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.96. 34,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,702. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.42 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

