Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.88

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 31652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BURBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($23.51) to GBX 1,836 ($22.94) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.11) to GBX 2,280 ($28.48) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($26.23) to GBX 2,280 ($28.48) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.98) to GBX 1,850 ($23.11) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,383.86.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

