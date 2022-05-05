Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.35

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 3366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.12 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 156.90% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,900,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,822,000 after buying an additional 108,351 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 314.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,516,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,211,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,621 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 81.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,126,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after acquiring an additional 953,971 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 103,921 shares in the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

