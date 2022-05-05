BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on BuzzFeed in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on BuzzFeed in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on BuzzFeed in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $5.40 on Monday. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

