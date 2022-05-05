Bytecoin (BCN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $20.96 million and approximately $25,915.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.79 or 0.00572447 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000186 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.