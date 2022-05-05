ByteNext (BNU) Price Tops $0.0303 on Top Exchanges

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 5th. During the last week, ByteNext has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. ByteNext has a total market cap of $522,777.23 and $11,121.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00216926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00040436 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00436966 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,233.53 or 1.82703939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

