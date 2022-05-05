C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $122.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Improving freight market conditions are aiding C.H. Robinson. Total revenues rose 42.5% year over year in 2021. In first-quarter 2022, the top line improved 41.8% owing to favorable truckload pricing to customers and handsome profits in ocean freight. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In 2021, C.H. Robinson returned approximately $886 million to its shareholders. In first-quarter 2022, CHRW returned $250.6 million through a combination of cash dividends ($72.9 million) and share repurchases ($177.7 million). The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has improved over the past 60 days. However, rising operating expenses have the potential to limit the company’s bottom line. Weak liquidity position is another concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHRW. Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.91.

CHRW stock opened at $110.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $2,240,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 103,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

