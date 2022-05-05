Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $14.82 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.19 earnings per share.

NYSE:CABO traded down $48.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,090.83. 85,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,084.53 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,417.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,585.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cable One by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cable One by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cable One by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

