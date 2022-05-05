Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.44

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 111741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.84.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.