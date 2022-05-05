Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.43.

CLMT opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

