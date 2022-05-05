Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Piper Sandler

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPT. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.86.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $152.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $117.07 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.86.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

