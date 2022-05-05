Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $68,182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,008,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cameco by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,292,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. Cameco has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

