Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to C$55.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AOCIF. Maxim Group reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.67.

AutoCanada stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. AutoCanada has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $47.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

