Cannell & Co. Sells 16,155 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cannell & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,155 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.16. 31,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,939. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

