CareCloud, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.78. 6,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,578. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $30.45.
