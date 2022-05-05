CareCloud, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBCP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.78. 6,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,578. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38. CareCloud has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $30.45.

Get CareCloud alerts:

About CareCloud (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Articles

