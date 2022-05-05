Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Announces Earnings Results

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 93.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

CGBD stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.55. 240,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,200. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 48.67%.

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

