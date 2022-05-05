CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Issues Earnings Results

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PRTS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.75. 51,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,013. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $473.03 million, a P/E ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 2.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CarParts.com by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

