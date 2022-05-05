Carry (CRE) Price Tops $0.0072

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Carry has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $63.24 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00061547 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010569 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,785,037,464 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

