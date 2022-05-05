Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.03

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 4866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Cars.com alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $808.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $158.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.