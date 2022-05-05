Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as high as C$0.70. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 88,100 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$99.44 million and a P/E ratio of -5.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.57.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.71 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.