Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Holdings Decreased by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Celanese by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,442,000 after acquiring an additional 101,827 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $200,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Celanese by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Celanese by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CE stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.87. 13,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,056. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

