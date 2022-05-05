Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.96

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.96 and last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.18.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 53.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.