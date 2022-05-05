Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) dropped 13.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 1,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 57,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

IPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.57 and a quick ratio of 14.57.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.22. Equities analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.