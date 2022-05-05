Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

CRNT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ceragon Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

