Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CDAY traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,186,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,552. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $54.76 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $48,992.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $900,537 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

