Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CDAY. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $83.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 28,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.01. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $309,256.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,225 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $76,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $900,537. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

