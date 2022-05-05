Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $94.17 and last traded at $94.12, with a volume of 97324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.82.

The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CERN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 78.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

