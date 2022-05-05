CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $84.90

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as €84.90 ($89.37) and last traded at €84.90 ($89.37), with a volume of 5808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €86.50 ($91.05).

A number of brokerages have commented on CWC. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($152.63) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($132.63) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €126.00 ($132.63) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $610.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is €93.61 and its 200-day moving average is €110.16.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

