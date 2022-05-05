CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) is Broadleaf Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,610 shares during the period. CF Industries accounts for 3.6% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of CF Industries worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 154,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 94,457 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,184,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $8,789,433.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock worth $107,631,042. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.44. 87,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,583. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.64.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.16.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

