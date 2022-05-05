Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $575.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CHTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $691.40.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $448.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $544.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.59. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $410.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.