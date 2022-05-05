Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Issues Earnings Results

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.03 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

CIM traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,800,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,171. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 9,904 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

