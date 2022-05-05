China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.69

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.69 and last traded at $51.05, with a volume of 7728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Mengniu Dairy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.