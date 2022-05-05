CIBC Raises OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target to C$4.00

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OCANF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $2.70.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

