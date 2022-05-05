Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given New $105.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 41.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 29.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

