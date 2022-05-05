Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Short Interest Update

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.67. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $123.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,219,970,000 after purchasing an additional 431,459 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,461,679 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $516,620,000 after acquiring an additional 201,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,434,956 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $324,912,000 after acquiring an additional 399,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $301,362,000 after acquiring an additional 131,832 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

