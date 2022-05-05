Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 184,121 shares.The stock last traded at $22.51 and had previously closed at $22.92.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $861.55 million, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.89%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clarus by 2,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Clarus by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

