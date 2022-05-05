Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

CLNN has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clene has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $3.14 on Monday. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.06.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clene will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 217,891 shares of company stock worth $647,102. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clene by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 79,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clene by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 493,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Clene by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

