Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.36 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) will announce $31.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the highest is $31.43 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $128.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.90 million to $129.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $135.61 million, with estimates ranging from $135.20 million to $136.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

NYSE CLPR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.96. 1,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,841. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $10.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -73.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

