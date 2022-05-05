Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.05-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.05-7.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.16 billion.

CLX stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.88. 7,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.18. Clorox has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.55.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 94.38% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

