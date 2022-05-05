Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $955-959 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.44 million.

NYSE NET traded down $12.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.81. 8,536,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,600,039. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.75 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.57.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,973,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $29,628,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 369,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,542,000 after purchasing an additional 61,988 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $3,085,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $2,043,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

