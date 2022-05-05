CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.87.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.33.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,104. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.26.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

