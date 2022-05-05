CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.46. 438,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,282. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

