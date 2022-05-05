Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) is Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,771 shares during the quarter. Codexis makes up approximately 3.5% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned about 0.39% of Codexis worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Codexis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Codexis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Codexis alerts:

NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,487. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $763.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

About Codexis (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.